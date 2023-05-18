Sutton man left ex-partner ‘in fear’ by flouting court ban on contacting her

Jamie Wozny breached the non-molestation order by going to the street where she lives, in September last year, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

When his ex-partner saw him from her bedroom window, "her heart dropped and it was a massive shock to see him," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the feelings of dread and negativity came flooding back and she rang the police.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court

And she was “mortified” when Wozny, aged 43, shouted at her from his car on Carsic Lane, in August.

The court heard their four-year relationship ended in May 2022, after it became “full of fights and arguments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Towards the end he became jealous and would interrogate her if she looked nice and accuse her of seeing other people,” said Ms Holland.

The court heard she is “terrified of bumping into him” and only leaves her house on a few occasions, accompanied by her mum.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Wozny, of previous good character, “knows he shouldn't have been on that street.”

On the first occasion, Wozny was visiting his 19-year-old daughter and had no intention to cause distress, he said. The second was “a chance encounter and there was no premeditation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wozny, of St Mary’s Road, Sutton, admitted the breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 26.