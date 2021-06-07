'Large' cannabis grow discovered at Clipstone property

Officers from the Operation Reacher team say the drugs recovered from the property on Church Road in the village on Wednesday, June 2 will ‘have clearly disrupted the criminal activity in the area’ and thanked the public for their help.

“The information came from you, within the community and was acted on by our officers,” said a spokesman for Sherwood North Police, writing on Facebook.

"Enquiries are on-going to identify those involved. This was a large cannabis grow and it will have clearly disrupted the criminal activity in the area. The cultivation of cannabis is heavily linked to gangs, violent crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people. We will do all we can to disrupt and stop such activity.”

Officers from the Operation Reacher team say the drugs were recovered from the property on Church Road in Clipstone.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their neighbourhood, should email OpReacher-N&[email protected].

Anyone with information about the cannabis grow, should call 101 quoting incident 141 of 2 June.

