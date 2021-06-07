Police welcome jail sentence given to convicted Kirkby sex offender who breached court order

Justin Lawal, 39, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order when he was previously convicted of offences against teenage girls.

The order, which had been amended as a result of a previous breach, gave police the power to monitor all his electronic devices and also prohibited him from having any contact with girls under the age of 18.

But later learning that he had been using an undeclared device, officers visited his address and found him in possession of the laptop and five additional mobile phones.

Photo: Notts Police.

When he was interviewed by officers, Lawal, of Manor Crescent, Kirkby, claimed the phones belonged to somebody else and that he had not turned them on.

He later admitted to three counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (June 2), he was jailed for 15 months.

Lawal had only recently been released from prison on licence for previous breaches of the order and drugs offences.

Det Con Donna Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Safeguarding children and other vulnerable young people is a key priority for Nottinghamshire Police and we take a very proactive approach to monitoring known offenders.

“These court orders are put in place for a very good reason and we expect them to be obeyed. When we find that they are being flouted so brazenly we will take swift action. As Lawal has just found out there the subsequent punishments can be very severe indeed.

“I hope this case serves as a reminder to other offenders about the potential consequences of attempting to deceive us, and also hope that members of the wider public will be reassured by our ongoing efforts to keep the public safe from harm.”

Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are often applied as part of offenders’ sentences and place strict controls on their behaviour.

Nottinghamshire Police has a specialist team of officers dedicated to managing registered sex offenders in the county.