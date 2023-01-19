Police were called to an address on Dalestorth Road, Sutton, today, January 19, at about 4.40am, after reports a man had gained entry to a garage.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers arrived swiftly and arrested a 46-year-old man.”

After searching the suspect, officers recovered a number of knives. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Dalestorth Road, Sutton.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a great job to quickly respond so quickly to this incident, detaining a suspect and preventing the situation from escalating.

“I’d like to reassure the public the force continues to work hard to keep people safe and drive down this type of offending and will robustly investigate reports of burglary made to the service.