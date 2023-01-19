Nottinghamshire Police said the arrest came after officers from its dedicated knife crime team “observed a possible drug deal take place from a vehicle” on Church Street, Sutton.

Officers followed the vehicle onto Stoneyford Road, Sutton, where it was stopped and the driver detained on Tuesday, January 17, at about noon.

A team spokesman said: “Following a proactive stop and search, officers recovered about 150 wraps of class A drugs from the male’s underwear.”

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Further herion wraps were recovered during another search of the man at Mansfield Police Station’s custody suite, while cash and more drugs were recovered after a property in the Birmingham area was searched.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of the knife crime team said “The KCT deploy on a daily basis across the county and utilise effective stop and search in order to prevent and detect drugs and weapon crime.

