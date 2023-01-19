Man caught in Sutton packing a lot in his underwear - about 150 wraps of class A drugs
Dedicated knife crime police officers secured an unusual haul when a suspect was arrested in Sutton – about 150 wraps of heroin from his underwear.
Nottinghamshire Police said the arrest came after officers from its dedicated knife crime team “observed a possible drug deal take place from a vehicle” on Church Street, Sutton.
Officers followed the vehicle onto Stoneyford Road, Sutton, where it was stopped and the driver detained on Tuesday, January 17, at about noon.
A team spokesman said: “Following a proactive stop and search, officers recovered about 150 wraps of class A drugs from the male’s underwear.”
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Further herion wraps were recovered during another search of the man at Mansfield Police Station’s custody suite, while cash and more drugs were recovered after a property in the Birmingham area was searched.
Sergeant Jonny Groves, of the knife crime team said “The KCT deploy on a daily basis across the county and utilise effective stop and search in order to prevent and detect drugs and weapon crime.
“This is another great example of how effective use of this police power can remove large quantities of class A drugs from the streets of Nottinghamshire.”