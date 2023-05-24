Knife-carrier locked up following street stop and police chase in Mansfield

A force spokesman said the specialist team of officers were out on patrol when they spotted Maleek Lindsay on May 16.

After realising police were closing in on him, Lindsay tried to dart away from officers, but the foot pursuit did not last long before they caught up with him.

The 19-year-old was eventually stopped in Frederick Street, where officers searched him and found two blades, including a Karambit knife.

Maleek Lindsay

The arrest took place during a national week of action targeting knife crime, known as ‘Operation Sceptre’.

Lindsay, of Silverhill Close, Strelley, Nottingham, admitted two charges of possession of a knife in a public place, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to six months in a young offender institution.

PC Dean Fenton, from the knife crime team, said: “Patrols like the one we were carrying out in this instance play a key part of what we do each day.

“By being out in the community and having our eyes and ears on the street, we are able to spot suspects that recent intelligence suggests could be a knife-carrier.

