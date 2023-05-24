News you can trust since 1952
Knife-carrier locked up following street stop and police chase in Mansfield

A knife-carrier has been locked up after he was spotted acting suspiciously in Mansfield by members of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 24th May 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:17 BST

A force spokesman said the specialist team of officers were out on patrol when they spotted Maleek Lindsay on May 16.

After realising police were closing in on him, Lindsay tried to dart away from officers, but the foot pursuit did not last long before they caught up with him.

The 19-year-old was eventually stopped in Frederick Street, where officers searched him and found two blades, including a Karambit knife.

Maleek LindsayMaleek Lindsay
The arrest took place during a national week of action targeting knife crime, known as ‘Operation Sceptre’.

Lindsay, of Silverhill Close, Strelley, Nottingham, admitted two charges of possession of a knife in a public place, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to six months in a young offender institution.

PC Dean Fenton, from the knife crime team, said: “Patrols like the one we were carrying out in this instance play a key part of what we do each day.

“By being out in the community and having our eyes and ears on the street, we are able to spot suspects that recent intelligence suggests could be a knife-carrier.

“Using this case as an example, this process directly led to us being able to seize two dangerous knives and take them out of harm’s way, so we’re pleased with this result.”