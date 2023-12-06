Police have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man’s face was slashed with a knife in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happed at 5.19pm on Wednesday, December 6 in Forest Street.

The 44-year-old victim was walking to work when he was pulled to the ground and then slashed across the face with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remains at Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries to his face.

A man has been arrested after another man's face was slashed with a knife in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

His injuries are believed to be life-changing but not life-threatening.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in The Picture House shortly after the incident took place.

He remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said: “This was an horrendous attack on a member of the public and police were on the scene within minutes of the call coming in and have arrested a suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a prominent cordon in place on Forest Street while detectives carry out a thorough investigation and we ask the public to bear with us.

“We would urge any witnesses who saw the incident and have yet to come forward to call us as soon as possible.”