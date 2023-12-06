Knife attack: Suspect arrested after man's face slashed in Sutton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happed at 5.19pm on Wednesday, December 6 in Forest Street.
The 44-year-old victim was walking to work when he was pulled to the ground and then slashed across the face with a knife.
He remains at Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries to his face.
His injuries are believed to be life-changing but not life-threatening.
Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in The Picture House shortly after the incident took place.
He remains in police custody.
Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said: “This was an horrendous attack on a member of the public and police were on the scene within minutes of the call coming in and have arrested a suspect.
“There is a prominent cordon in place on Forest Street while detectives carry out a thorough investigation and we ask the public to bear with us.
“We would urge any witnesses who saw the incident and have yet to come forward to call us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 488 of the 6th December 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.