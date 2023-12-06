Sutton man threatened to run over workmate before aiming his car at him
Dale West’s victim told him he had only been in contact with the woman to discuss gardening work during a Facebook call on June 9, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.
West told him: “I am going to smash your f****** face in – you have f***** it,” and continued to mouth off at him before texting: “Get your sen outside. You have f***** it," with an angry emoji, 15 minutes later.
When his victim replied: “What are you going on about?” West told him: “You know what. Get outside.”
His victim stepped outside his Southwood Avenue home to find West in the driver's seat of a black Audi A3.
West got out and shouted “You have stabbed me in the back,” while waving what looked like a metal jack handle around his head.
“His victim put up a hand to protect himself as he though the defendant might swing for him but he didn’t,” said Mr Sail.
“Watch at 12 o’clock tonight, your mum and dad are going to get a beating,” West shouted: “You don’t think I will run you over, but I will.”
West got back into his car and mounted the kerb, forcing his victim to move to avoid injury. He sent further incoherent threats later that night.
In a statement, his victim said the incident “made him worried about someone coming out of nowhere and threatening him”.
“I would say this incident has affected my quality of life as a whole,” he said. “It has had a massive effect on my family.”
The court heard West has three previous convictions but has been out of trouble since 2009.
West, who represented himself, said he didn't fully understand proceedings but accepted the prosecution’s case.
West, aged 34, of Brierley Cottages, Sutton, admitted sending a malicious communication and threatening behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on November 14.
Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday, when he received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £100 with a £114 surcharge and £100 compensation. A restraining order was imposed for 12 months.