Kirkby woman ‘shocked’ to discover she bit a police officer during search

Jennylee Topliss became verbally aggressive when her property was collected at Mansfield Police Station and she had to be handcuffed, on August 8, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said that as the officer struggled with her, Topliss, aged 56, bit her, breaking the skin. The officer needed a tetanus injection and antibiotics.

Topliss had been pulled over by police on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, on July 3, for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She was banned from driving for three years in April 2022, the court heard, and has five previous convictions for 12 offences, including drink-driving.

Topliss, of Southwell Close, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Topliss, who is diagnosed with bipolar and personality disorders, has no recollection of the incident.

“When she was confronted with the evidence she was shocked,” he said. “It is out of character for her.”

Mr Hogarth said Topliss's adapted Motability car was getting damaged because it was left on her driveway following the disqualification.

She was unable to get anyone else to move the vehicle, he said, but there was no evidence of bad driving.

Topliss was given a 12-month community order, with a nine-month mental health requirement and 15 rehabilitation days, fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer.

