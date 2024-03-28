Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessica Hunt sent the "really very, very nasty abusive messages" on July 29, last year, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

"I don't know why she would say those things about me," her ex’s new partner said in a statement. "I suspect it might be jealousy."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The court heard Hunt has two unrelated previous convictions for drink driving offences.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Treven Lander, mitigating, said: “This isn't a case of continuing harassment. The messages were limited to a Saturday morning. She accepts the messages were vile.”

He said their two-year relationship ended in 2020 and Hunt's ex had a number of relationships with other women afterwards.

“She was concerned about the effect this had on their daughter,” Mr Lander said. “She was still under the influence of alcohol when she made the calls. She would be the first to say she is ashamed.

“She is very sorry for what happened. There has been no repetition since.”

Mr Lander said Hunt had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex and he has recently been sentenced to 15 months in prison for seriously assaulting his new partner.

Hunt, 31, of Edison Street, Kirkby, admitted racially-aggravated harassment when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on February 29.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Wednesday when she received a 12-month community order, with 14 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.