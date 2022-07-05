Kirkby woman armed herself with a Stanley knife after cancer diagnosis

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Wendy Chylewski was drunk when she argued with officers and refused to answer their questions at her home on Greenhill Lane, on May 31, at 7.30pm.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said officers let her calm down alone, but she went into the street, and began shouting they were not listening to her.

She was taken back into the house, but did not want to engage with the officers, and shouted: “You can't help.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She went outside holding a Stanley knife in her clenched fist which was pointed towards the officers.

When she ignored a warning to drop the knife, an officer kicked it out of her hand.

Chylewski, aged 61, admitted possession of a blade.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said it had been ‘an extremely difficult few years’ for her client, who had no previous convictions.

She became her husband’s full-time carer after he had ‘two very bad strokes’ eight years ago, but was unable to get any respite care.

Ms Sood said: “The day before she was told she had lung cancer. Having that diagnosis, and no support of her own, she was unable to cope.

“She didn’t use the knife to threaten anybody. She was intent on harming herself.”

The court heard she now has ‘a stringent package of support; in place.