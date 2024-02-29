Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was on her way to work in Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, when she was approached by Blake Blackner.

Blackner engaged the woman in conversation before demanding she hand over her bag around 5am on January 25.

When she refused, the 22-year-old struck her to the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

Blake Blackener was jailed for two-and-a-half years. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He grabbed her rucksack, containing a bank card, mobile phone and other items, and fled the scene.

Blackner then approached a van driver and persuaded the man to give him a lift to a nearby convenience store.

He threatened the driver before going into the shop and using the stolen bank card to buy alcohol.

The van driver was then forced to take Blackner back across Kirkby to Alexandra Street.

Police had been alerted to the earlier robbery and were conducting an area search when they spotted Blackner.

He ran away but was quickly chased down by officers and arrested.

Blackner, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two-and-a-half-years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on February 27.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to robbery, fraud by false representation and common assault.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Blackner’s behaviour that morning was appalling and we will never tolerate this sort of violence on our streets.

“The victim had a pre-existing medical condition, which has been worsened by the attack, and she suffered very painful facial injuries.