County knife crime team officers were on patrol on February 26 when they spotted some suspicious behaviour.

Believing a drug deal had just taken place outside an address in Hickling Court, officers moved in and detained a suspect.

After seizing quantities of class A drugs from the individual, officers searched a nearby address and class A drugs, cash, and scales were then seized and a butterfly knife was also discovered.

Police seized drugs and an illegal weapon after raiding an address in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, it is illegal for anyone to keep this type of knife in a private place in the UK.

Lyndsey Webster, 47, was subsequently charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a private setting.

Webster, of Hickling Court, was released on bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on March 12.

Three suspects – a 43-year-old man and two women, aged 22 and 47 – were also arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “While we as a team spend most of our time out on patrol trying to take knives off the streets, we will always look to seize any weapons we come across.

“That includes in people’s homes or other private settings, where it is illegal in the UK to store weapons like zombie knives, samurai swords, and knuckledusters.