Kirkby shoplifter caught driving off with cakes and booze in borrowed car

Craig Cooper-Hook passed a breath test, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, but officers discovered he was driving the Vauxhall Astra while disqualified and without insurance, on Priestic Road, Sutton, on July 11, at 9.40pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the 42-year-old had stolen £50 of cakes, tinned food and Paracetamol, and £200 of gin, whisky and rum, from Co-op, Stanton Hill, on July 3 and 11, with some of those items found in the car.

Cooper-Hook was banned for drink-driving in June 2020 and was last in trouble on January 26 when he received a community order.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Cooper-Hook, of Mattley Avenue, admitted theft and driving wiithout insurance and while disqualified.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said an ongoing drug problem made him desperate to steal to fund his habit.

She said: “He knows he should have asked his family for help but they have been under a lot of hardship.

“He borrowed his friend's car to go to the shops. He is remorseful. He tries not to let his addiction affect him on a day-to-day basis.

“He has a job lined up which will do him good as it helps take his mind off things. He respected the disqualification and wouldn't have driven if it hadn't been for his addiction.”

Ms Turner said a 17-year gap in his offending ended in 2020 and recent bad news about his mother's health sent him on “a downward spiral”.

"He knows that he has let her down," she said.

Sentencing, District judge Gillian Young told him: “It is disappointing to see you back before the court. We're trying to keep you out of prison and give you the chance to show you're motivated.