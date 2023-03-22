Kirkby sex offender fined for missing his annual sign-on date with police

Michael Barrett admitted failing to comply with notification requirements on January 17, after he was convicted of making indecent images, in July 2021.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said that Barrett received a five-year sexual offenders’ notification requirement which means he must sign on annually.

However, because he changed his mobile phone last year he failed to realise the date of his appointment changed from July to January.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Mrs Gilberthorpe said that when he was interviewed by police, he claimed mental health issues made it his offender-manager’s responsibility to remind him, but that is not correct.

The court heard he has four previous convictions for 11 offences but nothing similar to this. In March 2022 he failed to comply with a community order.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He accepts it is his and his obligation alone to comply with the order.”

He said Barrett has engaged and cooperated with the probation service and completed all the rehabilitation days on his order.

“The probation service accepts it was an oversight on his part,” Mr Perry said.

“It's unfortunate he hadn't really paid enough attention. He has poor mental health.”

Barrett, aged 32, of Larwood Crescent, Kirkby, was given credit for his prompt guilty plea to breaching the order when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.