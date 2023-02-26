The survivor was emotionally controlled over a four-year period by Christopher Rice, who made her believe that if she didn’t do exactly what he told her to do he would leave her and also threatened to harm himself if she reported his aggressive and manipulative behaviour to the police.

Rice, aged 33, of Church View Gardens, Annesley Woodhouse, bombarded her with text messages throughout their relationship, which began in 2016, including coercive, controlling, and abusive messages.

He constantly accused her of cheating on him, regularly checked her phone and made her delete photos of herself which were on her phone because he believed she would send them to other men.

Christopher Rice was jailed for more than two years after admitting controlling behaviour on his ex-partner

Rice has now been jailed for two years and three months and been made subject of a restraining order after pleading guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on February 21.

Police Constable Gill Mee said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to this lady for the inspirational courage and determination she has shown throughout this case.

"This has taken a huge emotional toll on both her, and her son, over the last three years, while preparing this case for court.

“I wish her the very best in the next stage of the process of rebuilding her life, and most of all in regaining her confidence.

"Rice has at last been dealt with by the courts and I hope this sentencing can bring her comfort and peace.

"I would also like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for dealing with this case with such sensitivity and care.

“Anyone living in an abusive and violent relationship will know how extremely difficult it is to deal with, often leading to becoming completely isolated from friends and other support networks, and it can completely destroy self-esteem.

“The survivor in this case has been so brave in telling her story, sometimes under the most difficult of circumstances, and she has shown huge courage in her determination to be heard.

“I also hope this case provides reassurances to others who are suffering, that although the steps to come forward can appear difficult, you will be listened to, helped, and kept safe.

“Police are here to help you and are waiting for your call.

“If you or anyone else is in danger, please call 999 immediately, and we will come to your aid.”

Nottinghamshire Police is part of the Make Yourself Heard Campaign, which aims to show people how they can report an emergency when it is not safe to speak.

Dialling 55 after calling 999 takes you through to a silent call service, whereby call handlers will give you specific directions on how to report your emergency.

Support is also available via the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000247 or online here.

Women can also call Juno Women's Aid 24/7 on 0808 800 0340, email [email protected] or click here.