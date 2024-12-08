Kirkby property raided in county line drug raid

Police arrested several suspected drug dealers and removed illegal substances and weapons from the streets during a week of action – as officers seized Class A drugs, large vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis, and a stun gun during a raid on a property in Kirkby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carried out a number of raids and other enforcement activity during the national County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from November 25 to December 1.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week of action aimed to disrupt those involved and protect the vulnerable people they coerce into criminal activity.

County Lines officers seize drugs and arrest suspected dealers. Image by Nottinghamshire Police.

Three people were arrested in connection with a drugs line running between Nottingham and Ilkeston, Derbyshire, after officers pursued a car suspected to be involved.

A number of phones were seized following subsequent searches.

Two men, aged 25 and 37, as well as a 37-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also seized Class A drugs, large vacuum-packed bags of cannabis and a stun gun during a raid on a property in Kirkby, which was believed to be linked to a further line operating between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of a firearm.

Officers also arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possession of a firearm and possession of a Class A drug.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Gregg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Criminals working in the County Lines business models cause a significant amount of harm through the exploitation of vulnerable people, often using children to transport and supply Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These groups also spread misery among the communities in which they operate, and this is why it is a priority for the force to target and disrupt those believed to be involved.

“The arrests and seizures made are really positive developments, and it is testament to the hard work, dedication and teamwork shown by officers.”

Anyone who has information regarding drug dealing in their area, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.