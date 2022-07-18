Kirkby police recover stolen motorbike and moped

Police in Kirkby have sent a motorbike and a moped for forensic testing after discovering them on routine patrol.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team and Ashfield Council came across the bikes while on patrol in the Coxmoor area of Kirkby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moped was found in Kirkby.

A police team spokesman said: “After making enquiries with regards to these bikes they were found to be stolen.

“These were recovered and have since been sent off to forensics for testing.”

Anyone with information, or who believes the bikes belong to them, is asked to call the team on 101, quoting incident number 0404_13072022.