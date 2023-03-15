Kirkby mum was twice drink-drive limit when she flipped car on to side
A Kirkby mum was more than twice the drink-drive limit when she flipped her car onto its side, a court heard.
Caroline Hornby was trapped inside her Vauxhall after the accident on Walesby Drive, on September 28, at 11.45pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, said that when Hornby was cut free by the fire service she appeared dazed and was unable to provide a breath sample.
A blood test revealed she had 183 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg.
She told police she had been drinking the night before, but could not say how much.
Hornby, aged 37, of Woodland Walk, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.
Hornby, who represented herself, said: “I was tired. I wear contact lenses and was trying to put my contact lens back in.”
The mum-of three is of previous good character and received credit for her prompt guilty plea.
District judge Gillian Young took her “difficult personal circumstances” into account before she fined Hornby £120 and ordered her to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
Hornby was banned from driving for 20 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if she completes it before April 2024.