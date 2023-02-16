Kirkby man who helped woman flee domestic violence found with drugs and knives

Officers had pulled Stefan Spencer's hire vehicle over to check his documents when he nervously disclosed he had £20 of amphetamine on him, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said police also found four knives – three throwing-style knives and one seven-inch kitchen knife – during the search on November 7, last year.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for five unrelated offences.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

A probation officer said he said he had helped a female friend flee from domestic violence.

Three of the knives were from a set he had recently bought for recreational throwing, but he could not explain why he had the kitchen knife.

"He is remorseful and feels stupid about it," the officer said. "He takes amphetamine twice a week to help lift his mood but recognises his drug use is a problem and wants to address the underlying issues."

The court heard he is currently signed off work with anxiety and depression, but has liaised with a substance abuse charity in the past.

Spencer, aged 43, Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted possession of class B drugs and the blades.

He was jailed for eight months, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.