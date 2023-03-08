Kirkby man tailgated ex bumper-to-bumper now ‘scared’ to drive through town

Ben Hayes parked his vehicle opposite where she works at 8.40pm on October 25 last year, after they split in June 2021, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

"She made it clear she doesn't want any contact and blocked him on social media," she said.

Hayes was spoken to by police and no further action was taken, but on November 24 she was followed by a large silver Land Rover, bumper-to-bumper, from Low Moor Road to Hermitage Lane.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She glimpsed the distinctive number plate and recognised who the driver was just before he overtook her and sped off.

His ex said she found it 'quite scary' and 'feels he will never leave her alone', said Ms Pritchard.

She obtained a non-molestation order from the courts in January which is being adhered to now.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for five offences, including criminal damage and a common assault in a domestic incident in 2012.

Hayes, who represented himself, said: "I suffer from mental health. I have admitted what I have done wrong. I want this over and done with. I have a business.

"I am taking responsibility for the actions. I want to move on with my life. I am scared to drive through Kirkby-in-Ashfield at certain times of the day now."

Hayes, aged 31, of Glebe Street, admitted stalking when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.