Mansfield duo wielded hammer and chain in attack on two people with baby in a pram

Owen Gamlin and Bradley Hodgkinson jumped out of a car on Westfield Lane and set about their victims at around 10.30am, on June 27, last year, said Chris Knowles, prosecuting.

Gamlin hit the woman in the chest with the hammer before striking her brother repeatedly about the head and body while Hodgkinson rained down a number of blows on him with the dog chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair discarded the weapons before fleeing in the car and were both silent when they were shown CCTV of the attack by police.

Nottingham Crown Court

Their victims flagged down a passing motorist and the male victim had to have a cut to his head glued at the hospital.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the attack was sparked by revenge for a debt over a bicycle and the pair previously threatened to damage their victims’ home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Knowles said the prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim involved planning and premeditation.

Gamlin and Hodgkinson, both now aged 24, were both jailed for five, and four-and-a-half, years in 2020 after they carjacked and kidnapped a man.

Barrister Matthew Smith said Gamlin missed an opportunity to cooperate with the probation service for a pre-sentence report because of an error at HMP Nottingham.

He has made good progress while on remand and engaged in rehabilitation and work experience, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He now realises how serious the injuries could have been,” said Mr Smith. “He wants to apologise for what he now knows was an appalling piece of violence.”

Benn Robinson, for Hodgkinson, said his mother, who recently died, had drug problems and he didn't finish school following late diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.

He said the dad-of-two trained and found work as a welder and has also found employment in the prison.

Owen Gamlin, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, and Bradley Hodgkinson, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, admitted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad