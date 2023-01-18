Kirkby man injured uncle while acting as ‘peacemaker’ in Hucknall street fight
A young Kirkby man who tried to break up a fight between his dad and uncle during a drinking session ended up severely injuring one of them, a court heard.
Mark and Carl Johnson had squared up to each other and were throwing punches, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, on December 27, when Carl's son, Mitchell, tried to intervene.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Mitchell, aged 20, punched his uncle Mark once and put him on the ground before kicking him in the head.
Mark, aged 42, was left with a fractured eye socket and a fractured left ankle.
A witness who tried to intervene in the “large scuffle” between the three was also pushed aside.
When the police arrived one of the officers was shoved by Carl, aged 44, and a small amount of cannabis was found on Mitchell.
The court heard they are all of previous good character.
Mitchell, of Elm Tree Avenue, admitted making threats and possession of a class B drug. Carl, of the same address, admitted threats and assaulting a police officer, while Mark, of Griffon Drive Hucknall, admitted making theats.
Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said the three had been out to celebrate Mark's birthday and “it’s clear alcohol had a huge part to play” in the “familial disagreement”.
She said by the time the police arrived the defendants were walking away.
But when the police went to arrest Mitchell, who has Tourette Syndrome, his father Carl asked them to give him some space and he shoved the officer.
She said all three are 'incredibly sorry for what happened that day'.
She said their entire family was devastated by the tragic death of Carl’s other son last year, which also exacerbated Mitchell's ongoing problems
Ms Pidcock said Mark was the only one who was injured and he is still on crutches.
She said he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder from a traumatic incident in his former job and he retired last year.
All three were fined and ordered to pay surcharges and court costs. Mitchell Johnson must pay a total of £253, Carl Johnson a total of £1,013, and Mark Johnson a total of £891.