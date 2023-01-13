Jail for Cossall man after 'nasty attack' left stab victim running for his life

Connor Smith had allegedly been friends with the 22-year-old victim for eight years, with the victim believing their previous arguments to have been forgiven.

However, on August 5, 2021, shortly before 2am, the victim was seen by patrolling police officers on Ilkeston Road, Stapleford, covered in blood.

After refusing to tell officers exactly what happened, it was discovered he had been asked to go to his friend’s house where both the suspect and another man were waiting for him.

Connor Smith left, Jago Inquieti right.

But things quickly turned violent as the trio drank alcohol and an old argument resurfaced, resulting in Smith grabbing a kitchen knife from the sink and stabbing the victim to the side, leg and arm.

Jago Inquieti – who was also said to be friends with the victim for the last two years after egging on the attack – picked up the vodka bottle and smashed it over the victim’s head.

Twenty-two-year-old Smith, of HMP Nottingham, was later charged and admitted wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and stalking.

Inquieti, aged 25, of Cossall, also admitted wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Smith was jailed for three years, while Inquieti was jailed for 18 months.

Detective Constable Chris Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim running for his life in a bid to escape his attackers, who were supposed to be his friends.

“Thankfully the victim didn’t suffer any lasting physical injuries but the mental trauma of something like this can have devastating impacts emotionally that last a lifetime.

“The use of knives to injure people is something we have said time and time again will never be tolerated as we know all too well the devastating consequences knife incidents have on a family, friends, and anyone who knows the victim.