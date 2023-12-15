A man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences after a fatal collision in the city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre shortly after 3am on December 13.

The driver of a vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with a 31-year-old male pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Joshua Gregory, aged 27, of Westfield Road in Kirkby appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with four offences.

These include causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, failure to provide a specimen for analysis.