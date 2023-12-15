News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby man in court after fatal accident in Nottingham city centre

A man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences after a fatal collision in the city centre.
By John Smith
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT
The incident happened on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre shortly after 3am on December 13.

The driver of a vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with a 31-year-old male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: GoogleGregory was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google
Joshua Gregory, aged 27, of Westfield Road in Kirkby appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with four offences.

These include causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was remanded into custody and will appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on Janaury 12.