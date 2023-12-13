Boughton woman caught hiding under giant teddy bear arrested over store raid

Police found a woman hiding under a giant teddy bear before arresting her on suspicion of a robbery in a shop and possession of an offensive weapon relating to a separate incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate reports of a robbery at a store in Turner Lane, Boughton, near Ollerton, which happened at around 6.45pm on Friday, December 8, 2023.

It was reported a woman entered the store and threatened a member of staff, demanding they hand over money from the till.

After the staff member refused to open it, the woman went behind the tills, took bottles of alcohol and a quantity of cigarettes, and ran off out of the store.

Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested a suspect at an address in Boughton during the early hours of Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

A 41-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of robbery, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.

She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, relating to a reported incident in Rainworth on September 8, 2023, and on suspicion of two shop thefts in Boughton, which allegedly took place on November 28, and December 1, 2023, police said.

Speaking about the incidents, Detective Constable Andrew Brownless, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat reports of robbery and weapon-enabled crime with the utmost seriousness, and anyone involved in this sort of offending will be dealt with robustly.