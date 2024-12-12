Kirkby man exposed himself in street and performed sex act after hotel eviction

A drunken Kirkby man who exposed himself in the street and performed a sex act after he was thrown out of a Travelodge has been sentenced, a court has heard.

Damien Hudson was so intoxicated he could barely speak and didn't seem to understand what was happening, when police found him on Station Street, on October 1, said Becky Allsop.

He fell over, hitting his face, and couldn't get up. While on the floor he pulled down his joggers and began to perform a sexual act.

A police officer told him to stop and covered him up.

He had been staying at the hotel for a week and refused to leave, Ms Allsop added.

Hudson was on bail when he was seen walking into the road and putting his arm in front of cars on Outram Street, on October 17.

When he was arrested he shouted: "I dont give a f*** about you. He's bullying me."

As the officers tried to sit him up and put the seat belt on in the back of their vehicle he spat bloody saliva at one of them.

He has 27 previous convictions for 47 offences, and was last in trouble in September when he received a community order for assaulting an emergency worker and battery.

A member of a substance misuse agency said: “He has multiple disadvantages, including poor impulse control and learning disabilities, and is at high risk of exploitation by others.”

She said he is due to be allocated a social worker so he can receive support and accommodation can be found for him.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Hudson is technically homeless and living in his mother's outhouse.

"He doesn't want to be in this position," he said. "He wants to break that cycle. He has reduced his alcohol intake. He is engaging with probation."

Hudson, aged 39, care of Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, admitted exposure, drunk and disorderly behaviour, and assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 22.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years. On Tuesday he received a 28-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. The community order he is on will continue. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £170 costs.