Kirkby man could face three years in prison for downloading thousands of child porn images

Desmond Mott, aged 61, of Ruby Gardens, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He admitted downloading 780 category A images, 981 category B images, and 16,743 category C images, where category A is the most extreme. Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said the offences attract a starting point of one year in custody with a range of up to three years.

He said the exact number of images would be determined before Mott is sentenced, but the large quantity was an aggravating factor.