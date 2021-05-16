All aboard the vaccination bus is back in Mansfield!

On the same day that England enters Step three of the government’s road map where further restrictions will be eased in both indoor and outdoor settings, the bus returns to the town bringing the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, May 17.

No appointments are necessary and anyone can hop on or off the bus for their jab.The bus will be stopping in the Bellamy estate in the car park in Egmanton Road (behind the shop) from 10am to 12noon. It will later be visiting other parts of the district. People are advised to keep checking the council's Facebook page - @mymansfielduk - to find out the locations and times.Anyone currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine including the clinically vulnerable, carers and those who work in front line care can walk in for their first jab.The vaccine on the bus will be administered by trained NHS staff.

It is given in the upper arm so it helps if participants wear clothing that makes that part of the body easy to reach.

Covid 19 vaccination bus back in Mansfield on Monday

The NHS has teamed up with Mansfield District Council and local voluntary and community organisations to bring the mobile vaccination bus service to areas where take up has been lower in the district.Coun. Marion Bradshaw, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing, said: "The vaccine is helping to bring down cases of the virus - but it has not gone away yet so we all still need to do our bit"We urge people who are eligible but have not yet been vaccinated to come forward."Every dose of the vaccine helps to keep Mansfield safe and vaccinated people are far less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19 or be admitted to hospital."I feel much more at ease now that I have had mine.