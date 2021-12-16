Kirkby learner driver ‘panicked’ and sparked a 60mph police chase

Tyler Spencer-Roper was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on a provisional licence, with no 'L-plates', on Main Road, Kirkby, at 3.20pm, on April 30, when the police vehicle pulled up behind him.

"He panicked and put his foot down on the accelerator," prosecutor Stuart Lody said.

Spencer-Roper cut corners and reached speeds of up to 60mph in a "heavily residential area," before abandoning the car outside his home address, where he was arrested.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Spencer-Roper, then aged 18, has no previous convictions and made full admissions to the police.

"He's done everything he can to bring an end to these proceedings as quickly as possible,” Mr Smith said.

"It was a relatively short distance. It was over in a matter of three minutes. There were no children in the car at the time."

Mr Smith said the defendant has since sold the car and obtained work as a labourer.

Spencer-Roper, now 19, of Felley Avenue, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, in November.

Judge Steven Coupland accepted Spencer-Roper wasn't "someone who drives around sticking two fingers up at the law."

"There was every chance if someone stepped out in front of you there would have been a collision," he said. "But you have taken responsibilty for your stupid decisions."

On Wednesday, he sentenced him to eight months, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and banned him from driving for 12 months.