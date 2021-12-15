Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Jason Froggatt hit a blue Mercedes after pulling out of a side road on Radcliffe Road, Nottingham, on October 22, at about 10.45pm.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said that when police arrived they found Froggatt's Citroën C3 was ‘heavily damaged’ and about 30 youngsters ‘were trying to get the officers’ attention, along the lines of “he was p*****”’.

A breath test revealed Froggatt had 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Froggatt. aged 51, of White Lady Court, admitted drink-driving.

Gemma Tibbatts, mitigating, said Froggatt, who has no previous convictions, ‘accepted responsibility for his actions from the outset’.

She said he had tried to be ‘very careful’ who he mixed with while caring for his elderly mother during the pandemic, but decided to have a ‘quick catch-up’ with an old friend in a pub.

She said: “He only planned to stay for one beer. He left the pub a 10.30pm and said he felt fine.”

Ms Tibbatts said Froggatt works for the Professional Golf Association and teaches in local schools.

She said the inevitable disqualification will have a ‘significant impact’ on him and limit the kind of jobs he can take on.

Tibbatts was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350, and ordered to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 court costs.