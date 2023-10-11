Kirkby food processing company sentenced after worker suffers serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The worker, Piotr Zielinski, aged 58, from Nottinghamshire, was working for food processing company Belwood Foods Limited.

His right arm was drawn into a machine and wrist crushed while cleaning poultry processing machinery at Belwood Food’s site at Lowmoor Business Park, Kirkby on November 22, 2019.

He had been removing debris that was trapped on the hinges of an open access panel door at the base of a hopper machine.

Belwood Foods have been fined after a man was injured at their site in Kirkby. Photo: Google

The door had been opened to allow the debris to drain from the auger.

While removing the debris, however, the auger was still in operation and caught the worker’s right arm, drawing it into the machine up to the elbow.

This led to skin and muscle being removed from Mr Zielinski’s right arm with his wrist also being crushed.

His injuries required surgery.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the access panel door was able to be opened freely whilst the auger was in motion.

There were no controls in place to prevent the panel from being opened while the auger was moving.

It was not locked or interlocked, and there was no safe isolation procedure for this weekly cleaning task.

Belwood Foods Limited, of Henley-on-Thames, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay £7,839.21 in costs at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

HSE inspector Lee Greatorex said: “This injury was easily preventable.

"Employers have a responsibility to properly assess the risks from all aspects of their operations, including cleaning and maintenance, and implement effective control measures to minimise the risk from dangerous parts of machinery.