Church Warsop woman was in the bath when her Staffy savaged another dog to death

A Church Warsop woman was in the bath when her Staffordshire Bull Terrier darted out of the house and savaged another dog to death, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 19:49 BST- 2 min read
Tania Flynn's pet Travis "latched on to the other dog's throat and thrashed it around", on Laurel Avenue, at 7pm, on March 17, said Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting.

The owner tried to punch Travis to get it off but was unable to pull the dogs apart as “it wouldn't let go.”

The Staffy kept jumping up to get the dog when it was in its owner's arms and bit him on the thumb.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
His dog was bleeding heavily and "there was blood everywhere - on the pavement and on the road." It sadly later died.

Flynn, aged 35, was in the bath and when her sister opened the door to a delivery driver Travis ran into the street, said Mr Wilshaw.

Flynn's solicitor said: "It's an extremely sad case whichever way you look at it. A dog has been sadly taken away from its owner. It is something she is extremely regretful and sorrowful about.

"My friend is absolutely right. She wasn't present when this incident took place. She is being prosecuted because she was the owner. There is no suggestion that her actions led to the incident."

Her solicitor said "that day was not a good day for her" as she had just lost her father.

"The dog simply darted out of the door,” he said. “It had been around children with no indication was a danger to anyone.

"She rang the police and essentially reported herself. She sent flowers to apologise and purchased another dog for him. She is genuinely remorseful.”

The police didn't seize Travis and she gave it to a friend of a friend who lives on a farm, her solicitor explained.

Flynn, of Lime Crescent, Church Warsop, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation. A contingent destruction order was imposed because Travis “doesn't constitute a threat to public safety as it was an isolated incident.”

But the dog must be muzzled and kept on a leash in public, and it must also be neutered.