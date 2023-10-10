Church Warsop woman was in the bath when her Staffy savaged another dog to death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tania Flynn's pet Travis "latched on to the other dog's throat and thrashed it around", on Laurel Avenue, at 7pm, on March 17, said Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting.

The owner tried to punch Travis to get it off but was unable to pull the dogs apart as “it wouldn't let go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Staffy kept jumping up to get the dog when it was in its owner's arms and bit him on the thumb.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

His dog was bleeding heavily and "there was blood everywhere - on the pavement and on the road." It sadly later died.

Flynn, aged 35, was in the bath and when her sister opened the door to a delivery driver Travis ran into the street, said Mr Wilshaw.

Flynn's solicitor said: "It's an extremely sad case whichever way you look at it. A dog has been sadly taken away from its owner. It is something she is extremely regretful and sorrowful about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My friend is absolutely right. She wasn't present when this incident took place. She is being prosecuted because she was the owner. There is no suggestion that her actions led to the incident."

Her solicitor said "that day was not a good day for her" as she had just lost her father.

"The dog simply darted out of the door,” he said. “It had been around children with no indication was a danger to anyone.

"She rang the police and essentially reported herself. She sent flowers to apologise and purchased another dog for him. She is genuinely remorseful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police didn't seize Travis and she gave it to a friend of a friend who lives on a farm, her solicitor explained.

Flynn, of Lime Crescent, Church Warsop, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation. A contingent destruction order was imposed because Travis “doesn't constitute a threat to public safety as it was an isolated incident.”