A Kirkby driver who refused a blood test after colliding with a bus in Mansfield told magistrates an old injury caused him to slur his words, rather than drink or drugs.

Garth Blower was travelling "at speed" on October 6 when he braked sharply to avoid hitting a car that had stopped at traffic lights, prosecutor Ashley Whitcher said.

After he hit the bus police conducted a drug swipe which tested positive for cannabis, and found a small amount of the class B drug when they searched him.

Blower refused to give a blood sample because "he didn't want dodgy needles stuck in his arm," said Mr Whitcher.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has 15 previous convictions for 24 offences but has stayed out of trouble since 2015.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said it was unfortunate Blower refused to provide a sample as, "in his view, he wasn't over the limit for drink or drugs” and denied the accident was his fault.

He said Blower still experiences mobility issues after he was attacked with a concrete slab some years ago.

“He sometimes presents with slurred speech as a result of those injuries and not because of drug impairment,” Mr Madahar explained.

Blower, aged 45, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, admitted failing to provide and possession of a class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 22.

On Tuesday he received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and an £80 fine for the drug offence.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £114 and £85 costs.