A Kirkby man who nearly crashed at a drive-thru McDonald's while over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Staff at the restaurant on King’s Mill Road, Sutton, reported Adam Jackson to police after spotting him with a bottle of Budweiser on his lap on August 11, at 2am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard

He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and a test revealed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Jackson, of Forest Street, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.

McDonald's, King's Mill Road East, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)McDonald's, King's Mill Road East, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)
McDonald's, King's Mill Road East, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)
The 34-year-old, who has no previous convictions, said he had been drinking at home but could not remember how much he had.

He told the court: “I split up with my partner and lost my head a bit. I have never done anything like this before.”

Jackson was banned from driving for a year, although a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.