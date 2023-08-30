Kirkby drink-driver nearly crashed at McDonald’s drive-thru
Staff at the restaurant on King’s Mill Road, Sutton, reported Adam Jackson to police after spotting him with a bottle of Budweiser on his lap on August 11, at 2am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard
He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and a test revealed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Jackson, of Forest Street, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.
The 34-year-old, who has no previous convictions, said he had been drinking at home but could not remember how much he had.
He told the court: “I split up with my partner and lost my head a bit. I have never done anything like this before.”
Jackson was banned from driving for a year, although a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.