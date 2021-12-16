Kieran Bonser and another man broke into the house, in Kirkby, while the occupants slept, in the early hours of January 6, said prosecutor Gurdial Singh.

They were spotted in the stolen car by police officers at 3.15am, and were chased as they sped down "narrow streets" and "bounced over a speed bump."

Bonser crashed into a Renault Clio and the airbags deployed, said Mr Singh. His co-defendant fled, throwing a stolen bottle of whisky over a wall, but Bonser was caught hiding behind a nearby car.

When he was searched officers found an engraved cigarette lighter and an Armani watch, taken from the burgled house.

He denied being involved in the burglary, and claimed he went for a walk with his co-defendant after meeting him at a Travelodge.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for 14 offences, including drink driving and dangerous driving.

Laura Hocknell, mitigating, said Bonser, who appeared from HMP Nottingham via a video-link, has already served the equivalent of 20 months.

While inside he completed courses on alcohol and substance misuse, English and barbering.

"He has reached the end of the road in terms of what prison can offer him," said Ms Hocknell.

"He asks that Your Honour gives him a chance. Probation has identified that alcohol is his problem.”

Bonser, 25, of Marlborough Road, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to dwelling house burglary, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and aggravated taking without the owner's consent, on February 19.

On Thursday, Judge Julia Warburton sentenced him to a total of 24 months, suspended for two years, because of the time he has already served, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring order and 50 rehabilitation activity days, to “help him avoid returning to offending.”

But the judge warned him that if he breaches the order, the original sentence will be activated. Bonser was also banned from driving for two years and until he passes an extended re-test.

His co-defendant, Steven Walker, 38, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at a later hearing.