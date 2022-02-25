Kimberley rapist of underage girl searched internet asking if he was wrong

Shaun Mather.

Shaun Mather pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and three counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 15, before a trial in December last year.

Prosecutor Samuel Skinner said Mather’s victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told police "she didn't tell anyone what happened because she was very scared."

The court heard there was no evidence of threats or violence, but Mather, aged 23, didn't wear a condom.

When she finally told her mother, the police were called immediately.

"After she did, she felt numb," said Mr Skinner. "She didn't eat and became extremely stressed and angry. If she was ever reminded about the case she would become upset and cry. As the trial got nearer she would get upset about the memories of what he did to her. She tried to block it out using various strategies."

The court heard that, ultimately, she was glad she reported it.

When Mather was confronted by officers in his bedroom, he said: "I know what this is about."

After he was cautioned and arrested he said: "I didn't do it because it isn't rape if she let me do it."

Nottingham Crown Court heard he made numerous internet searches asking if what he was doing was wrong.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Mather, who has no previous convictions, was socially isolated and struggled to form friendships and relationships. A psychiatric report revealed signs of autism and "developmental difficulties".

He will be vulnerable in a custodial environment, Mr Smith said, and the probation service believe the risk he presents can be dealt with in the community.

He said Mather became "tearful when discussing the consequences of his actions," and was "sorry his victim has had to wait until this point for closure."

On Friday, Judge Stephen Mooney told him: "You were aware that, in spite of your difficulties, you realised what you were doing was wrong."

He gave Mather, of Alma Hill, Kimberley, 15 per cent credit for his final guilty plea, and sentenced him to six years in prison. The parole board will decide when he can be released.