Homeless man locked up for devastating arson attack on Sutton allotments

Nathan Smith, aged 31, was found guilty of two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at Nottingham Crown Court, following a trial in December.

He previously claimed he slept through the blaze, which devastated Lane End allotments, off Mansfield Road, at around 9.30pm on May 14, 2021.

The Recorder of Nottingham, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, said Smith didn't want to miss association and canteen in prison, so sentenced him in his absence.

Fire tore though the allotments at Sutton. Photo: Simona Sprowell.

"Considerable damage was caused,” he said of the fire. “Several sheds were completely destroyed. The heat caused a number of gas cylinders to explode. One greenhouse was blown apart.”

One witness, who worked at the Kings Mill Farm pub, said "It was really frightening. It almost blew me off my feet."

Just over half of the 12 allotment holders were affected with many losing a shed, a greenhouse or both to the flames.

One allotment holder said the fire “ruined five years of hard work.” Another lost irreplaceable family heirlooms.

The judge said Smith was sleeping rough nearby and became "upset and angry" after his belongings were binned when woodland was cleared

"The arson was committed in spite and you vented your anger on people who were completely innocent,” he said. “In the process you have trashed a valuable community asset."

When Smith was found by police in hedgerows nearby just off the A38, at around 10.15pm, he spat at an officer and shouted racial abuse and threats.

Prosecutor Jon Fountain said Smith has 35 previous convictions and was jailed in 2015 for GBH. The court heard he kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, causing her baby to be born prematurely and with “lifelong consequences.”

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said Smith maintained his denials and had no previous interest in fire-starting.

On Friday, the judge ruled Smith presents a risk to the public and imposed an extended sentence of five years and three months.

He must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can apply to the parole board for release, and will be on an extended licence for two years.