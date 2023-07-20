Joint operation to drive down nuisance motorbikes in Mansfield sees significant results

Within the last six weeks, Mansfield Council and Nottinghamshire Police have worked together to target illegal motorbike users creating misery for residents in the Pleasley, Radmanthwaite, Bull Farm and Burlington Drive areas.

At the start of June, the council’s anti-social behaviour team met councillors, neighbourhood wardens and police to discuss the problems highlighted by residents.

Initially, the team distributed more than 1,000 leaflets around Pleasley, asking residents to share information on illegal motorbikes in the area.

Mansfield Council and Nottinghamshire Police worked actively to find a resolution to the problem of nuisance bikers in Pleasley. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

Following this, 22 pieces of intelligence came through, including the names and addresses of potential bikers.

This led to two warnings and two warnings of notice seeking possession, if the authority continued to receive complaints. One stolen bike was also recovered.

Since the leaflet drop at the start of June, the council and partners have received no new complaints about nuisance motorbikes and residents have also been in touch with councillors sharing positive feedback from the operation.

Coun Angie Jackson, council portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “I am delighted to see this community-led operation return such great results in just six weeks.

“My thanks go to all our residents who shared information and reported issues to us; without this, we cannot build a picture of the wider issues and find solutions to these problems.

“If anyone spots any anti-social behaviour within our district, we all have a duty to pull together and report it to ensure we keep Mansfield a vibrant and safe place to live, work and visit.”

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “People who ride motorcycles in this way are not only causing noise nuisance to people for miles around, they are also putting themselves and others in danger. It is totally unacceptable and we will never tolerate it.

“Our work to combat this issue will now continue and I want to put nuisance riders on notice: If we catch you riding illegally, we will stop you, we will fine you, we will seize your bike if we can, and we will do all we can to ensure you are prosecuted for any offences you have committed.”