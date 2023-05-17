Mansfield drug-dealer finally caught driving with faulty number plate a year later

A package containing three class B tablets, addressed to Adrian Marinescu at his father's Wood Street address, was intercepted on November 20, 2021, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

However, Marinescu was not arrested until November 12, 2022, when he was pulled over with an unlit number plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found a 20-plant cannabis grow, with an estimated maximum value of £16,800, at his flat on Park Avenue.

Nottingham Crown Court

More cannabis was found in three jars and 32 Ziploc bags, along with 40 grams of cocaine, valued at up to £4,200, 48 ketamine tablets and £1,470 in cash.

His mobile phone showed texts advertising the sale of cannabis, cocaine and pills dating back to August 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drug expert concluded the cannabis grow was “at the lower end of the scale”, but was intended for onward supply. There was too much cocaine for personal use and some was prepared for sale.

Marinescu, of Wood Street, Mansfield, admitted producing cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis, cocaine and ketamine.

The court heard the 31-year-old is of previous good character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hal Ewing, mitigating, said there were only three months of growing and the importation was “unsophisticated".

He said: “Although there were significant quantities, this is not someone who is a large scale dealer.”

Marinescu arrived in the UK from Romania eight years ago and “for most of that time” has worked legitimately in bars and as a chef.

However, he began “hanging around with other people who were taking drugs and began to do it himself”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ewing said “boredom and depression were at the root” of his offending, but his drug use “spiralled with a force of its own”.

He was soon trying to find ways to support his own addiction. It became harder to hold down legitimate employment.

Sentencing Marinescu to 40 months in jail, Judge John Sampson challenged a description of him as “hard-working diligent and honest”.