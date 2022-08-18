‘Jealous' Sutton man harassed ex and took overdose before smashing windscreen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Heavily intoxicated’ Paul Blakey stood outside her house shouting ‘you're a slag’ and ‘made threats to kill her new boyfriend’ Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said the 46-year-old bombarded the woman with 60 emails and ‘numerous’ phone calls, as well as kicking her door and shouting abuse, between May 15 and 21, after their four-and-a-half year relationship ended abruptly in April.

Miss Pritchard said Blakey smashed the new windscreen of her Peugeot causing £350 of damage.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

In a statement, his ex said: “Since we split he has continued to make my life a misery.

“He is extremely jealous and just can't get over me. He shows total disregard for the conditions of his bail.”

She said she had changed her phone number and blocked him on social media, but ‘his actions and behaviour are grinding me down and making me a nervous wreck’.

The woman said: “He is obsessed about whether I am in a new relationship. I fear Paul will never leave me alone.”

She requested a restraining order, but ‘worries if this will be enough’.

Blakey, of Doreen Drive, Sutton, admitted harassment without violence and criminal damage.

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said Blakey, a self-employed electrician, was of previous good character and made ‘full admissions’ when interviewed by police.

He said: “He had given up his own flat and moved in with her and the relationship was going to turn into a marriage in the spring as far as he was concerned.”

However, she ended the relationship ‘out of the blue,’ and Blakey took an overdose and drank heavily when he smashed her windscreen.

“This is a man who is trying to deal with the fallout of a relationship that ended overnight,” Mr Pendlebury added.

Blakey was made the subject of a medium-level community order and a 12-month restraining order which bans him from all contact with the woman.