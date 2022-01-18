Alistair Cantrill, aged 23, was stopped shortly after midnight on August 28, 2018 by Nottinghamshire Police officers.

He attempted to flee the scene by jumping out of the vehicle he was driving and running across the carriageway, but he was detained shortly afterwards in nearby undergrowth.

Moments earlier he had led the police on a high speed pursuit after failing to stop – driving at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour in a desperate bid to escape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been jailed for three years

After a short pursuit along the A38, Cantrill said to the arresting officer as he was detained: “I am going to be honest with you, Sir, there’s a load of drugs in the back of the car.”

True to his word, Cantrill had in the vehicle a significant amount of cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.

Cash and mobile phones were also recovered from the man’s vehicle.

Further drugs, phones, cash and associated dealing paraphernalia were discovered when officers searched his home address in Sutton.

Cantrill, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, declined to comment at his first police interview, but he later pleaded guilty to counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and two counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday January 6, he was jailed for three years.

He had previously pleaded guilty to additional offences of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at a hearing in September 2020.

PC Vicky Buttery, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After diligent police action, Cantrill was apprehended and found with a very significant quantity of drugs in his possession.

"Had they not been intercepted, these drugs could have caused considerable harm on our streets.

“We will never tolerate those who make their living from selling drugs and we will continue with our efforts to make their lives as difficult as possible and to ensure we bring them to justice.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.