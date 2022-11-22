Tim Asher, a 48-year-old DJ from Mansfield Woodhouse, known as Vinyl Sounds, said he “feels honoured” to have won the East Midlands Wedding DJ of The Year Award, for the second year running.

The award was issued by The Wedding Industry Awards, which distributes regional and national awards, “recognising and rewarding excellence among wedding professionals” across the sector.

Tim, who has been a DJ since the early Nineties, said: “I feel honoured and grateful to achieve this highly credible and prestigious award again.

Tim Asher at The Wedding Industry Awards.

“I would like to thank my kind customers for their 5-star feedback, and to the panel of judges for recognising the excellence in my DJ service.”

Tim said he has worked in both clubs and pubs, amounting to more than 30 years of DJ experience, including as a warm up DJ for pop star Boy George, fellow Nottinghamshire DJ Allister Whitehead, and Jeremy Healy, former member of the early Eighties’ pop group Haysi Fantayzee, as well as DJing at Mansfield venues The Yard and Limo’s.

Between 2000 and 2017, Tim was warming crowds up at popular nightclubs in Mansfield town, with The Late Lounge, AndWhyNot and Cheeky Monkey's on his set list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in 2017, Tim said he turned his passion and talent toward weddings and special occasions, looking for a new challenge.

He said he applied his DJ experience to the industry, aiming to offer a “unique and bespoke service with a versatile music collection including exclusive tracks”.

And said he aims to provide exceptional customer service with high-quality equipment, so each wedding couple can make memories and celebrate in style.

He said: “I would just like to thank all the wedding couples for believing I can give you and your loved ones the best night possible on your special day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Still on cloud nine at the moment, with great things to come and new looks on the horizon.

“So, everyone stay uptown funked up, and I’ll see you all on the dance floor soon.”