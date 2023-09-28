News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Jail for Mansfield Woodhouse man who blew £60,000 of his grandfather's life savings on mobile games

A man has been jailed after he stole his grandfather’s life savings to fund his addiction to mobile gaming.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jamie Cross, aged 37, fraudulently transferred £60,300 over the space of a year and spent it on hundreds of in-game purchases, also called microtransactions.

Cross, of Hazel Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, spent nearly all his grandfather’s savings after becoming addicted to playing games on his phone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He accessed his grandfather’s money after setting up a banking app on his behalf to help him make online purchases during lockdown.

Cross was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceCross was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Cross was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

However, Cross used the app to transfer huge sums into his own account to fund his spiralling addiction.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he carried out the fraudulent transactions between December 3, 2020 and December 10, 2021.

Cross was found out when his grandfather noticed his accounts were severely depleted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When interviewed by detectives, Cross admitted his offending, explaining that he started by spending £100 on the odd occasion but this soon grew to over £1,000 a day as his addition became worse.

He also told officers he took up gaming as it was a release for him following a relationship break-up.

He was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation.

Read More
Mansfield man threatened to smash woman’s kneecaps over criminal allegations

Afterwards, Detective Constable Chris Underwood, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Fraud Investigation unit, urged people to heed the warning signs of gaming addiction so that they do not fall into crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information and NHS advice on how to seek treatment for gaming addiction can be found at cnwl.nhs.uk

DC Underwood said: “This is a very sad case.

"Cross helped himself to his grandfather’s hard-earned savings and, by his own admittance, frivolously spent these savings on games within a matter of months.

“It was a serious breach of trust and Cross is rightly now facing the consequences of his actions.

“During his police interview, Cross stated that he thought he had spent around £40,000 on mobile games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When it was put to him that the figure was in fact more than £60,000, he was visibly shocked.

“This is yet another example of how the cycle of addiction can lead to individuals resorting to illicit means to fund their habit.

"That’s why it is important anyone who feels they may have a gaming addiction – or any other kind of addiction – seeks help.”