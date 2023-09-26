Mansfield man threatened to smash woman’s kneecaps over criminal allegations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Sheffield sent two threats to the woman on Facebook Messenger on March 15, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

"The female in question was subject to an ongoing investigation," he said. "It's a matter that's too serious for this court and should be sent to the crown court."

Treve Lander, defending, said: "I don't think the sentencing guidelines can be read any other way."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Sheffield, aged 50, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, admitted sending threatening and abusive messages to the woman, while knowing or believing that she had given evidence in proceedings for an offence, on Tuesday.