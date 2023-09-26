News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man threatened to smash woman’s kneecaps over criminal allegations

A Mansfield man who threatened to smash a woman's kneecaps if she continued with a criminal allegation will be sentenced at the crown court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Mark Sheffield sent two threats to the woman on Facebook Messenger on March 15, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

"The female in question was subject to an ongoing investigation," he said. "It's a matter that's too serious for this court and should be sent to the crown court."

Treve Lander, defending, said: "I don't think the sentencing guidelines can be read any other way."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Sheffield, aged 50, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, admitted sending threatening and abusive messages to the woman, while knowing or believing that she had given evidence in proceedings for an offence, on Tuesday.

Magistrates in Mansfield ordered a probation report and committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court, for sentence on November 21.