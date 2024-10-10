Jail for Mansfield stalker who tormented ex-partner for six years after they split

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield stalker who tormented a former girlfriend with a “hateful” barrage of lies and threats for more than six years after they split has been jailed again, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Carlin began harassing the woman in January – only weeks after he was released from a 14-month sentence for stalking her, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

“She will need a brain transplant when I am finished with her,” he threatened after posting pictures of her along with her home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once I have finished with your face you will need a plastic bag to cover it,” he told her in an Instagram message under a false name.

Robert Carlin. (Nottinghamshire Police.)

“I know where you live. We will be meeting face to face very soon.”

The court heard he has 11 previous convictions for 25 offences dating back to 2001 when he served four months in a Youth Offenders Institute for harassment. He was jailed for stalking the same woman in 2018 and 2020, before receiving a suspended sentence in 2022.

He was locked up again for stalking her and breaching an indefinite restraining order in May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The continued barrage of hateful, threatening messages has been horrendous,” his victim said in statement.

One of his “untrue and slanderous” comments received 147 shares making her worry what other members of the community would think.

“The torment I have gone through over the last six years has been horrific,” she said. “How can I move on with my life with this level of hostility and abuse?”

The court heard Mansfield Swimming Club had to restrict who can see their Facebook posts because of Carlin’s activities, preventing proud parents from sharing their children’s achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlin, aged 43, of Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, admitted stalking and breaching a restraining order, on July 27, after initially denying the social media accounts were anything to do with him.

Stephen Cobley, mitigating, said Carlin served his country for almost a decade as a Para and this had a “negative effect on his mental health.”

“The probation service are unable to assist him in the community,” he said. “He will miss his children. He understands he must remain in custody.”

Jailing him for 18 months on Thursday, Recorder Adrian Jack told him: “You seem to have an obsession with your former partner.”