Jail for man who punched and strangled woman after funeral on Broxtowe estate

Adam Mathews

Adam Mathews threatened his victim with a knife before punching and strangling her.

Officers were quickly at the scene after a neighbour who heard the commotion called 999.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the incident happened at a house in Broxtowe Lane, Broxtowe Estate, at around 11pm on December 15 last year.

Mathews and the woman had been at a wake before returning to the woman’s home, where he asked to stay over.

When the woman refused an argument broke out. She went to call the police as he wouldn’t leave but Mathews twice grabbed a phone out of her hand.

She then tried to leave the house but was blocked from doing so by Mathews.

Eventually she did manage to escape into the front garden but Mathews followed her and then held a knife to her face after putting her into a headlock.

As a neighbour pleaded with him to stop, Mathews loosened his grip and the woman ran back inside and locked the front door.

Mathews then kicked the door down before getting on top of the woman and strangling her. He then punched her repeatedly, leaving her with multiple bruises.

Police arrived and arrested Mathews.

The court heard it wasn’t the first time Mathews had attacked the woman.

On 7 September 2021, he had another argument with her which resulted in him pushing her down the stairs, causing her to bang her head and arm.

She was taken to hospital but fortunately her injuries were not serious.

He also assaulted her during another incident on 21 August 2021.

Mathews, of Surbiton Square, Cinderhill, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (October 31) charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making a threat to kill and criminal damage.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for two years and eight months.

A restraining order was also issued prohibiting Mathews from contacting the victim.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Adam Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased Mathews has now been jailed for these brutal assaults.

“I would like to thank the victim for cooperating with the police investigation and I hope this result encourages anyone else who has been affected by domestic abuse to contact us, either directly or indirectly, so that we can protect them.

"I want to reassure anyone who is suffering domestic abuse that Nottinghamshire police continues to work closely with partner agencies and we are here to help and support them.