Jail for cannabis farmer caught in Mansfield Woodhouse with 250 plants and his mum
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers were acting on a tip-off when they entered an address on The Green, through an open back door, on March 21, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
Heneri Dushku was in the living room with his mother and a “large cannabis grow” was discovered in the upper rooms.
The 21-year-old told police he came from Albania via Spain in the back of a lorry six or seven months ago and had been tending the plants for about four months.
He wasn't in debt and has no convictions recorded against him in this country, the court heard.
It was a “significant commercial enterprise but he played a lesser role,” the prosecuting barrister said.
Dushku, of no fixed address, admitted producing the class B drug at Nottingham magistrates’ court on March 26.
Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said: “He has no permission to remain in the country and will be removed at some point.
“He knows the only outcome is an immediate custodial sentence. He was advised of the modern slavery legislation in the magistrates' court and his position remains as set out in his interview.
“He was effectively taking all the risks for £100 per month, between him and his mother, and a roof over his head.”
Dushku, a qualified tradesman, was promised a job which turned out to be in the cannabis farm, said Mr Wesley.
His mother has been released and the charges against her are discontinued but nobody knows here whereabouts.
“His wish is to return home as soon as possible,” said Mr Wesley. “He has found it difficult in custody.”
Sentencing him to ten months on Thursday, Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told him: “You knew you had entered the country unlawfully. There is no way you could have obtained work legitimately. The fact that you came over in a lorry does increase the starting point in the guidelines. It is clear the custody threshold has been crossed.
“You are an intelligent but immature young man. You took a huge risk to enter the UK unlawfully as all that was available to you was crime. I agree with Mr Wesley, it is a shame you find yourself here.”