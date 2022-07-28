Jacksdale man charged with murder after body found by side of road

The body of an 85-year old man was found on Sunday morning near Clumber Park in Worksop.

Detectives investigating the death have charged two suspects with murder and another two with assisting an offender.

The 85-year-old victim’s body was found in Limetree Avenue, Worksop, at around 9am on Sunday (July 24).

Officers were called to the area after receiving reports that a man’s body had been found at the side of the road.

Matthew Roe, aged 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, and Luke Roe, aged 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, have both been charged with murder and fraud by false representation.

Luke Roe has also been charged with criminal damage and Matthew Roe with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Kevin Roe, aged 60, and Abbie Dixon, aged 27, both of Watson Road, Worksop, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, July 28).

Detective inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have now charged four people in connection with this incident.

“I want to thank all of the police officers and staff for their hard work and dedication in carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who may have known the victim at this incredibly sad time.

“I want to once again reassure the community that while we do not believe there to be any wider risk to public safety, there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

“Enquiries into what happened are ongoing, so I want to again ask for anyone who has any information, or heard or saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us.”