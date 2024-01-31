Jacksdale drink-driver collided with parked car on way home from the pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A breath test revealed Sam Brewster had 40 micrograms of alcohol, when the limit is 35 micrograms, following the crash on Selston Road, on January 10. Lauren Hemsley, prosecuting, said the 36-year-old has one previous conviction for drink-driving from 2011.

Stephen Burdon, mitigating, said Brewster had a drink with a friend before picking up a meal from a chip shop which is less than 300 yards from where he lives. "He collided with the parked car after failing to see it," he said. "He was over the limit – but only just. He was told that if his reading was under 40 he wouldn't have been prosecuted.

"He will have to catch three buses starting at 7am and it will take him 90 minutes to get on site," said Mr Burdon. He will struggle to get to work using public transport. He is looking at those options because he needs to stay in work if he can," he said, adding that the dad-of-three is "extremely worried about how he will pay his mortgage".